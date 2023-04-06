Need a break from the Easter chocolate this weekend? We've found some fishing hotspots in the Batemans Bay area that might tempt you.
This weekend's forecast is expecting swell to heighten on Sunday, April 9 and a potential thunderstorm on Saturday, April 8, meaning fishing on rivers and beaches may be a safer option than travelling offshore.
Batemans Bay Game Fishing Club president Andrew Turner guarantees that there are plenty of good fishing locations, despite the poor weather forecast.
"There are always places to fish, you just have to be weary of the water and weather conditions," he said.
Clyde River
Given the conditions, a trip down the Clyde River is a strong option for families and recreational fishers.
"The river has been fishing hot lately, there are plenty of mud crabs, garfish and bream."
Fishing close to the oyster leases will create a better chance of catching bream, which like to hide in underwater structure.
Batemans Bay, Hanging Rock and Moruya breakwall
"The jetties at Batemans Bay are always good for flathead, bream and trevally.
"The breakwall at Hanging Rock has a good amount of blackfish, flathead and tailor."
Mr Turner said Friday, April 7 will be providing better swell and wind conditions than April 8 and 9.
The Moruya breakwall is always a safe vantage point and usually produces flathead.
Water temperatures off the coast have been sitting around 23 to 24 degrees, meaning there is still a high level of activity offshore and in the surf.
Broulee
"The rocks at South Broulee Beach are easy to fish for squid or small salmon."
Offshore
"There is a real hot marlin bite at 12 mile reef off Bermagui at the moment," Mr Turner said.
A population of kingfish is starting to appear off Montague Island and there have been reports of snapper in the shallows on the island's south side.
"I'm expecting there to be 50 or more boats at Montague Island this weekend."
Off the Batemans Bay coast, marlin and dolphin fish are known to bite, while snapper and flathead will be lingering in waters about 30 to 40 metres deep.
Boaters are encouraged to "log on" using the Marine Rescue NSW app and practice caution while on the water this long weekend. Boaters can log their trip by using VHF marine channel 16.
More information on fishing along the south coast can be found in the South Coast Recreational Fishing Guide.
Batemans Marine Park sanctuary zones can be found here.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
