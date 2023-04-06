Bega District News
Monaro Highway night work after Easter break

Updated April 6 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 2:18pm
Motorists are being advised of changed traffic conditions next week on the Monaro Highway between the ACT border and Cooma.

