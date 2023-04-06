Monaro Highway night work after Easter break

Motorists are being advised of changed traffic conditions next week on the Monaro Highway between the ACT border and Cooma.
Work is scheduled to continue on the installation of rumble strips and widened centrelines at various locations starting at the ACT border and continuing along the highway to Cooma.
Night work will be carried out between 7pm and 5am from April 11-13, and from Sunday, April 16 to Monday, April 17, weather permitting.
Day work will continue to be carried out from 7am to 5pm on weekdays, and from 8am until 1pm on Saturdays until May 27, weather permitting.
Single lane closures, traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40kmh will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanked motorists for their patience during this time.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
