Rocky Hall man lucky to avoid prison after arguing with court magistrate

A Rocky Hall man was lucky to avoid prison after questioning the authority of court officers and interrupting the magistrate as he tried to explain the criminal matters he faced.
Benjamin Christopher Nunan, 35, appeared in Eden Local Court on Wednesday, April 5, charged with three counts of driving while disqualified.
The court heard he was disqualified from driving until February 2024 and that he was caught driving three times on the same day in November 2022 - the third time just 20 minutes after being warned by police officers to not get back in his car.
However, on Wednesday he initially refused to enter a plea and loudly stated he was "not waiving his common law rights" and would only offer "conditional acceptance" of the charges "upon proof of harm caused".
Magistrate Doug Dick countered by saying it was a criminal law matter Nunan faced and that they were "very serious charges".
As Nunan continued to interrupt proceedings, Magistrate Dick warned him that not cooperating with the legal process made a prison term the only option.
"If you fail to cooperate I'm left with no alternatives [but jail]," he said.
"I'm not playing games today. I'm trying to be fair."
Magistrate Dick repeatedly asked Nunan if he was pleading guilty or not guilty, to which the unrepresented defendant continued to refuse, instead demanding the magistrate and court officers declare their identification and authority.
Nunan was removed from the courtroom by the sheriff and initially refused to enter a discussion with Community Corrections over alternatives to jail time.
However, a plea to Nunan's family members present in court by Magistrate Dick that he would be facing jail time if did not cooperate seemed to have an effect.
After a discussion with the Community Corrections representative outside the courthouse, Nunan re-entered the courtroom much calmer.
Magistrate Dick said he was pleased Nunan had "opened up alternative options" to prison by cooperating.
On each of the three driving while disqualified charges, Nunan pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to a nine-month intensive corrections order with supervision by Community Corrections, and 150 hours of community service.
He was also fined $800 on each of the three matters and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Magistrate Dick explained that the fines could've carried a $5500 fine each and that instead of three consecutive 12 months disqualification periods, he was having them run concurrently with Nunan "given the opportunity to prove you can be trusted".
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
