During colourful and spectacular projections at Enlighten Canberra and Vivid Sydney, visitors often look up in wonder at the stories being told in light, asking, "How did they get the image to be different in each window?"
The Bioluminescence Project answers all those questions with a hands-on workshop that allows participants to experience what is involved in creating large scale projection visuals.
The Bioluminescence Project, which will be during the Candelo Village Festival, is a free, three day workshop running from Thursday April 20 to Saturday April 22.
The workshop will provide 13-21 year old's with hands-on experience in large scale lighting projection, mapping, events management, event safety and logistics.
On the final day at the end of the workshop, the hard work will culminate into a spectacular projection display on a designated landmark, all designed and implemented by the young people of the region.
Lessons will be taught through the skilled guidance of project facilitator Scott Baker and Isaac Lynnah.
"The intention of Bioluminescence is to support young people to share with their community while building technology, performance and event skills," Mr Baker said.
"This is a really exciting opportunity to build capability and capacity for young people in a growing industry; to give them exposure and experience using these technologies, and also in the facilitation of events for their communities, which might not normally happen in our region."
READ MORE:
The Vincent Fairfax Family Foundation has provided funding to allow The Bioluminescence Project to hold five projection and workshop events across the Bega Valley including Cobargo, Candelo, Towamba, Pambula, and Tathra.
The Bioluminescence Project also partners with Atlas of Life who aims to engage young people with custodianship of the environment.
"The feedback from previous participants is that they love the immediacy of putting the skills they learn straight into practice for a live audience while building on their existing knowledge," said Mr Baker.
Blending a mix of science with creativity, the workshop aims to empower young people by allowing them to broadcast their voices through a new creative medium, to an audience of their community.
There are still a few spots available for the upcoming workshop.
If you are, or know someone who is interested, contact Scott Baker on: 0432 604 886
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Bookmark www.begadistrictnews.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @Bega_News
Follow us on Instagram: @begadistrictnews
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.