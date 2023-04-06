NRL star Terry Campese signs with the Eden Tigers for Group 16 season

The Group 16 rugby league competition has been well and truly shaken up, with the announcement of Terry Campese signing with the Eden Tigers just 10 days from round one kick off.
The former Canberra Raider will bring a wealth of experience to the Tigers squad, looking to build on momentum from their win at the inaugural Monaro Knockout in Batemans Bay over the weekend.
Captain and coach Adrian Purtell was thrilled to announce the signing, keeping a close connection with Campese ever since their time together at the Raiders.
"I'm just really excited to have someone of Terrys caliber join us down at Eden," Purtell said.
"He's just a really good fella and will be a really good mentor for the local kids down here and brings a lot to the community as well.
"We've been great mates since we played at Canberra so I'm looking forward to the opportunity to play with him again on a personal level as well."
Purtell said Eden would make good use of the 38-year-old's skillset, whether playing, as a mentor, and even in the community.
"I've got him down here as a player but I know the type of person Campo is, he's more than happy to give his time to anyone who asks," Purtell said.
"When he's down here we'll be able to go down to some junior trainings and get out amongst the community. We've got some ideas for some fundraising things for the club, so it's not all about the football, it's about bringing some stuff to the community as well."
Purtell said that anytime a quality player like Campese becomes available "you're silly not to try and sign them".
"I kept in contact with Campo ever since I left Canberra, we're just really good mates. Our paths haven't aligned until now, so now they have I'm glad he's joining us and I'm sure he'll be a handy addition to our side.
"He'll stay situated in Canberra but he's already come down for a training session and once he's committed to something he's in 100 per cent."
The Tigers are enjoying a solid pre-season, with strong numbers at training and a win in the inaugural Monaro Knockout bolstering their confidence.
"As it gets closer to the season more blokes turn up to training and you don't know where your numbers are at but we're cruising along okay," Purtell said.
"Everyone is training hard and working well and we're all looking forward to that round one game.
"I'm really confident in the ability this side has, but it's a strong competition as we found out last year.
"All our focus is on round one and just improving through the year, you know there are some high expectations for sure, but the end of the season is a long way away."
As well as the likes of veteran Campese, Purtell was looking for young blood to step up for the Tigers this season.
"Anytime you can win it's great and we had some younger guys playing in that [Monaro Knockout], and due to small numbers they got a lot of game time which is really good for their development.
"It's good to get that winning feeling. Winning anything, especially leading into the season is good but come round one it doesn't mean too much and we've got to focus on playing well.
"There was a couple of younger guys who made their debuts last year, Coby and Tasman, so hopefully they back that up this year and we see them again in first grade.
"We picked up Blake Robertson as well, who will be a really handy acquisition for us as well."
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
