Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Art Show
April 6-16
The Merimbula & District Arts Group will hold their annual exhibition and show at Twyford Hall. Opening night Thursday, April 6 at 7pm for award presentations. The judge is Iain Dawson who is the director of South East Centre for Contemporary Art. Light refreshments are available on the night. Exhibition hours are Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 16 9am-4pm daily.
Four Winds Music Festival
April 7-9
Over three days and two nights the 2023 festival will feature more than 70 of Australia's renowned musicians including Ngalire, the Australian String Quartet, David and Daniel Wilfred, Paul Grabowsky, Djinama Yilaga Choir, and the Jess Hitchcock Trio. Visitors to the festival will get to taste the most delicious and fresh food and drink the region has to offer. Find your place on the grass, roll out a blanket and enjoy your pre-ordered gourmet lunch hamper by Eastwood's of Bermagui or dishes from the wide range of food vendors and bars selling lunch, dinner and everything in between. See details at www.fourwinds.com.au
CWA cake stall
April 8
On Saturday, April 8, Pambula Merimbula CWA members will have a cake stall in conjunction with the Ephemeral Festival at Panboola Wetlands. Come along, support the branch and enjoy some delicious home baked goodies. There will even be specially baked treats for your pooches.
Tilba Easter Dance Fundraiser
April 8
The Central Tilba School of Arts Trust is putting on an Easter Dance Fundraiser at 7pm on Easter Saturday. Three local dance bands Good Ol' Tilba Blues Band, Shanna-nigans and Travelling Tilberrys will have people on their feet dancing to rock and blues beats in the Central Tilba Small Hall. The dance will showcase exciting new local talent Tinkabell, from Central Tilba Public School. Tickets are cash at the door only. Adults aged 18 and over $15, concession and high school kids $10 and kids until 13 free. For more info phone 0400 992 246.
Rotary market
April 9
Bring your picnic rug and chair (or just use a hay bale or one of our handmade trestle tables) and enjoy music, entertainment, great food, catch up with friends and enjoy Rotary's Pambula village Easter market, April 9, 8.30am -12.30pm. There will be Easter eggs, hot cross buns and entertainment from magician The Great Zamboni. Stallholders contact Pambula.markets@gmail.com or call 0490 965 754.
Pig Day Out
April 9
The supremely popular racing pigs are back this Easter with the Tathra Pig Day Out. The family fun day will be held at Tathra Beach Country Club from 11am, first race at noon. Market stalls, loads of kids activities, Easter egg hunt, and cafe, food and bar available. Entry is $10 per person, children free.
Something in the Big Hall
April 9-16
Central Tilba's Something in the Big Hall is an art exhibition with a difference as it includes music, film, historical displays, poetry recitals by the light of lanterns and historical walks. Meet the exhibiting artists over a glass wine against the backdrop of music at the exhibition's launch on Sunday evening, April 9. More information about Something in the Big Hall can be found here.
Theatre Onset
April 13-23
Theatre Onset is proud to present Mr Bailey's Minder by Australian writer Debra Oswald, from April 13-23 at the old Uniting Church on Gipps St, Bega. Dealing with themes of shame and redemption, love and duty, Mr Bailey's Minder is funny, tough and heart-warming. For more information about performance dates and times, and to book a ticket, head to www.trybooking.com/CGQSI
Montreal Goldfield Heritage Day
April 15
The historic Montreal Goldfield is holding its heritage day on Saturday, April 15, from 9.30-1.30pm. There will be children's games and activities including crafts and a puppet show, musical performances, Billy tea and damper and a sausage sizzle by the Bermagui Men's Shed. There will also be stalls and demonstrations, gold panning and film and museum in the Heritage Centre. Entry is $7.50 per person or $25 for a family, with all activities included. Montreal Goldfield is on Wallaga Lake Road next to Big 4 Tourist Park.
Voices of the Valley - Youth Film Festival
April 18-21
Reclink are very excited to be collaborating with an incredibly talented filmmaker Blake Kendall to host a free 4 day film making workshop, Voices of the Valley. The workshop will give youth of the Bega Valley the skills to create a short film of professional quality which will then be showcased at The Bega Civic Centre the following week. The workshop will run at St Johns Anglican Church in Bega, the second week of the school holidays, with lunch provided, and is absolutely free as it has been kindly funded by the NSW Government. Have you got a story to tell? Join the four day challenge with the help of professional film makers and actors and see your movie on the big screen. All youth aged 12 to 25 are welcome. Workshops start from 9am to 3.30pm each day. Call Ritchie on 0468837754 for more info.
Narooma Oyster Festival
May 5-7
This year's Narooma Oyster Festival is set to be even better than last year's record-breaker. Crowd favourites like cooking demonstrations, Oyster Alley, Australia's Biggest Oyster, shucking competition and the South Coast's best fireworks will be joined by a new array of luxe experiences, a River of Art digital light show, a Yuin Nations' cultural precinct and Hangtown Fry breakfast on Sunday. It is family-friendly event with kids' zone and activities, plus expanded disabled parking and a quiet marquee for those with neuro-diverse conditions. Pre-purchase festival tickets to avoid disappointment. More information and tickets can be found here.
