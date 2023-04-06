Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Reclink are very excited to be collaborating with an incredibly talented filmmaker Blake Kendall to host a free 4 day film making workshop, Voices of the Valley. The workshop will give youth of the Bega Valley the skills to create a short film of professional quality which will then be showcased at The Bega Civic Centre the following week. The workshop will run at St Johns Anglican Church in Bega, the second week of the school holidays, with lunch provided, and is absolutely free as it has been kindly funded by the NSW Government. Have you got a story to tell? Join the four day challenge with the help of professional film makers and actors and see your movie on the big screen. All youth aged 12 to 25 are welcome. Workshops start from 9am to 3.30pm each day. Call Ritchie on 0468837754 for more info.