And, yes, "Baralaro was a drag on us". Not just a drag - an enormous drag! His ridiculous support of keeping feral horses in Kosciuszko NP had absolutely no community support, yet the solution was so simple: the government could have purchased an adjoining property, opened the gates, allowed brumby-lovers to rehome feral horses to this property within three months, then closed the gates and destroyed any remaining feral horses. The environmental problem would have been solved within six months. Australians would have applauded the government for its action. The new Labor government are the beneficiaries for Baralaro's (and the Liberal government's) insanity.