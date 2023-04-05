Bega District News
Bega District Letters to the Editor: Land claim compensation raises issues

April 6 2023
Payment warranted

I believe that $116,000 is very cheap for that block of land in Bega. I'm disappointed that councillor Nadin isn't aware of this, and of the need for resources that local Aboriginal people have to maintain their culture.

