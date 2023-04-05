Bega District News
Hazard reduction burns continue in South East Forest National Park with more planned

Updated April 5 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 11:52am
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will be conducting another hazard reduction burn in South East Forest National Park Wednesday, April 5, and preparing for a follow-up burn later this week, weather permitting.

