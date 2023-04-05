Hazard reduction burns continue in South East Forest National Park with more planned

The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will be conducting another hazard reduction burn in South East Forest National Park Wednesday, April 5, and preparing for a follow-up burn later this week, weather permitting.
The April 5 burn, treating around 16 hectares, will take place in the Yurramie section of the park, along Hakea Lane west of high voltage powerline easement.
This area of South East Forest National Park will be closed to visitors during the burning operations.
Fire crews burning will also prepare containment lines for a planned burn west of Pambula Fire Trail and Forest Lane and east of the high voltage power lines, to be conducted later this week if conditions allow.
READ ALSO:
Both burns will further help protect nearby properties and important assets in the event of future bushfire and ensure the ongoing recovery of biodiversity in the region.
A NPWS spokeswoman said the Yurramie area was not directly impacted by the fires of 2019-20.
"It is important this burn goes ahead to reduce naturally accumulated fuel loads in the area. This work also provides firefighters safe zones and access where they can defend properties should a bushfire occur," the spokeswoman said.
All burns across NSW will continue to be coordinated with the Rural Fire Service to ensure the impact on the community, including from smoke, are assessed at a regional level.
This burn is one of many hazard reduction operations undertaken by NPWS every year, and park visitors should check NPWS Alerts for up-to-date info on closures associated with planned burns.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at the NSW Rural Fire Service and the NSW Government "Hazards Near Me" website and app.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.