With the Easter School Holidays fast approaching, there are some great activities being held on the Far South Coast to keep your young ones occupied and entertained.
We have compiled a list that's sure to have something for everyone - experiences that are hands-on, some that allow you to get outdoors and explore, others to make you think, and a range where you can sit back, relax, and be entertained.
Two Sheds Workshop in Bega aims to empower women and children to build themselves. As a registered Create NSW Creative Kids provider, you can use your Creative Kids Vouchers towards school holiday programs.
Oaklands Barn consists of a variety of businesses including a garden centre, stockfeed store, art gallery, café, brewery, gift shop, and, the perfect for school holidays activity, an animal barn and pony rides. Pony Rides are for 2-7 years (height dependent), while the animal barn allows you to get up close with pigs, goats, cows, sheep, alpacas, chickens, cats, dogs, and camels. Click here for more
Entry to Mogo Wildlife Park is free for all children throughout April! Up to four children can enter free with any full-paying adult. Meanwhile, each day of the Easter long weekend - April 7, 8, 9 and 10 - $15 will allow children entry into the zoo's Easter Egg Adventure (9am to 10am), as well as an ice block, Australian Wildlife Park 2023 Calendar, Chupa Chup, and a free return ticket (suitable for ages 3 to 12). Click here for more
Merimbula's Magic Mountain theme park is open for adventure and thrill seekers as well as "little tots". In addition to its regular rides and slides though, on Easter Sunday, April 9, Magic Mountain is hosting the Far South Coast's Biggest Easter Egg Hunt with more than 5000 Easter Eggs to be found. Click here for more
Learn about the interesting history of fishing, whaling and timber of Eden at the Killer Whale Museum, and see Old Tom, Eden's famous orca. Click here for more
Located 10 minutes from Merimbula, Potoroo Palace allows visitors to get up close with Australian wildlife - see a koala, wander amongst kangaroos, touch a snake, explore the walk-through aviary, and there are also animal encounter activities. Click here for more
Enter a "time capsule" as you explore the Pioneers Museum's collection focused on the celebration and preservation of Bega's history in such areas as sport, war, farming, printing, and a whole host of other topics. Click here for more
With its multiple tanks and a 70,000 litre oceanarium, experience sealife under the crashing waves. Located at Merimbula Wharf, you can experience the aquarium Wednesday to Sunday 10am to 4pm. Click here for more
On Easter Sunday, April 9, Tathra's Pig Day Out returns for its eighth year, providing a day filled with squeals of excitement as piglets race around and over hay stacks and obstacles. Click here for more
Ephemeral Festival returns to Panboola Wetlands on April 8th where there will be a whole array of workshops, craft stations and performances. Click here for more
Sit back and relax at The Picture Show Man, Merimbula's twin cinema on Main Street. With a range of children's movies being newly released over the Easter holidays, a movie is an easy way to pass the time. Click here to find out what movies are currently playing
Bega Valley Shire Council Libraries have plenty of activities for the April 2023 Easter School Holidays, with events happening in Eden, Bega, Bermagui, and Tura Beach. Click here to book
READ ALSO:
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.