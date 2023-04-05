Entry to Mogo Wildlife Park is free for all children throughout April! Up to four children can enter free with any full-paying adult. Meanwhile, each day of the Easter long weekend - April 7, 8, 9 and 10 - $15 will allow children entry into the zoo's Easter Egg Adventure (9am to 10am), as well as an ice block, Australian Wildlife Park 2023 Calendar, Chupa Chup, and a free return ticket (suitable for ages 3 to 12). Click here for more

