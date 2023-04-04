The Snowy Mountains Highway has reopened in both directions under stop/slow traffic conditions at Bemboka.
Vehicle salvage continues following a truck rollover near Brown Mountain.
The highway had been closed westbound to all vehicles and eastbound to heavy vehicles.
Diversions have now been lifted.
Motorists should continue to allow extra travel time in both directions and follow the directions of emergency services and traffic crews on site.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
