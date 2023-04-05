For two days, talk among a group of regular dog-walkers at Camel Rock Beach has been dominated by the internet outage that has dogged them for the last 48 hours.
Many of the residents of Beauty Point and Fairhaven have been without the internet since Monday morning, April 3.
Several of them have weak or unreliable mobile phone reception so have been unable to contact their internet service providers.
Beauty Point resident, Robyn, who lost her internet service on Sunday evening, April 2, managed to contact her internet provider Southern Phone but is still without any service.
The outage follows recently completed upgrade work to the nbn fixed wireless network around Bermagui, Cobargo, Coolagolite, and Wallaga Lake.
nbn said the upgrades involved the introduction of new technology and replacing some hardware.
These resulted in some planned service outages in the past few weeks that customers' internet service providers should have communicated prior to the work beginning.
Beauty Point resident Ron said his internet service provider, Dodo, had not told him about the scheduled outages.
In his 80s, Ron is particularly affected by the current outage because his landline is VOIP so that isn't working either and he is not very confident using his mobile phone.
Meanwhile Fairhaven resident Di said she has had no internet or digital TV services since Monday and many other Fairhaven residents are in the same predicament according to the community's Facebook page.
Rebecca is totally dependent on the internet as mobile reception at her Beauty Point home is very limited and she uses internet services for television and radio.
A very active community member, she is frustrated that she cannot determine if any grants have come through from Bega Valley Shire Council or contact her internet service provider iiNet.
Rebecca received a text from nbn on Monday, April 3, around 11am, that said it was investigating the outage and would contact her.
The text included a number of links which she couldn't access due to the internet outage.
Head of nbn Local, Tom O' Dea, said the current outage has affected the nbn fixed wireless services of 215 residents in the area.
He said as of 4.30pm Wednesday, 189 of the 215 affected customers have been migrated to a different part of the nbn fixed wireless network.
"However we won't be able to restore all customer services until Thursday.
"We are very sorry for the continued delay in restoring services but we are working as hard as possible to have everything back online before the Easter break."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
