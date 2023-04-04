Happy birthday Helen, Trevor; Bega friends celebrate joint 80th

Bega community legends Helen Slater and Trevor Miller have both celebrated their 80th birthday in recent days.
Trevor's wife and a very close friend of Helen, Kathy Miller, sent in a photo of the pair marking the occasion.
Both Helen and Trevor are well known throughout the Bega district for their considerable efforts in service to the community, not least of which is in support of Hillgrove House nursing home and The Oaks retirement village.
As Kathy tells it, Helen and Trevor actually posed as a couple in a TV advertisement for The Oaks when it opened back in 2000 - "which was a scream!"
But they also planted most of trees and garden beds at The Oaks between them, and Helen remains an active member of the Bega and District Nursing Home Auxiliary as its president.
They enjoyed their 80th birthday celebrations with a low-key lunch at the Tathra Hotel, because as Kathy put it - "Helen didn't want to make a big fuss about it, and Trevor doesn't want to believe he's 80!"
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
