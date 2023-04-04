Kezie Apps has joined the exodus of players from St George Illawarra, with the club's former NRLW captain joining the Wests Tigers.
Following days of speculation, the NRLW newcomers confirmed that former Bega Rooster Apps was among their first three signings on Tuesday, alongside Tigers club captain Botille Vette-Welsh and premiership-winning Roosters forward Sarah Togatuki.
The Apps signature is a huge boost for the Tigers, who has been a prominent figure - on and off the field - at the Dragons since their inaugural NRLW season in 2018, and captained them to the grand final the following year.
However, the veteran forward is the latest NRLW player to depart the Dragons, following the likes of Keeley Davis, Shaylee Bent, Holli Wheeler, Emma Tonegato and Taliah Fuimaono out the door.
Representative players Elsie Albert, Rachael Pearson, Quincy Dodd are also expected to leave, while young gun Monalisa Soliola has been snapped up by the Raiders.
The Tigers move offers a breath of fresh air for Apps, who was a key member of their side which claimed the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership last year. She also brings a wealth of international and State of Origin experience to the new NRLW club.
The 32-year-old, along with Vette-Welsh and Togatuki, are set to help the new NRLW club build a strong culture.
"All three players bring a wealth of big game experience and a desire to mentor others," Tigers NRLW head coach Brett Kimmorley said.
"We are building well in our pathways and these ladies will be more than great players, they will be ambassadors for this club and women's rugby league.
"I am delighted to have Kezie, Bo and Sarah with us in our first year, and I know our younger pathways players are equally excited."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
