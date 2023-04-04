Students from across the Bega Valley have been treated to a special visit this week from South Coast Olympic hurdler Sarah Carli.
The visit was part of the Olympics Unleashed program, designed to inspire and motivate students to be their personal best.
Carli discussed goal setting, resilience and overcoming adversity to students at Lumen Christi, Bega High School and SCAC, and will visit schools in Moruya later in the week.
Carli has competed in 400 metre hurdle events at all levels, most recently blitzing the field at the Australian Track and Field Championships in Brisbane.
Fresh off her win, Carli told the Bega District News she was looking forward to sharing her unique story to students across the region, one of her first stops since joining the program.
"It's about coming into the schools and telling students about my story as an athlete and the things that I've learnt, the ups and downs and going through strategies that both helped me both within sport and outside of sport," Carli said.
Students were treated to a presentation and discussion with the Olympian, who shared her inspiring story of getting back to competitive racing after severing the carotid artery in her neck during a freak gym accident.
Carli went on to race at the Tokyo Olympics after the injury, and continued to improve her times in the lead up to this year's World Athletics Championships.
"Hopefully the kids can take away some things and apply it to their own lives," she said.
After recently joining the Olympics Unleashed program, Carli said she loved sharing her story with the students but also saw personal benefits in the experience.
"It's a really great way for me to reflect on my career as well.
"The thing I've taken away from my career is that I just love athletics and love what I do. However many times I've failed or I've had setbacks I've always come back to it," she said.
The Olympics Unleashed program has shared the stories of 245 athletes to students from more than 2000 schools across Australia.
"I think kids can really take away that whatever you do, outside of sport as well, it's not always going to be a linear trajectory. There's going to be ups and downs and I think that's normal," Carli said.
"If they can see someone that's been able to have all these massive highs but also tell them about the lows I think that's really important."
