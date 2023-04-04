The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will be conducting two hazard reduction burns in South East Forest National Park Tuesday, April 4.
The burns, totaling around 255 hectares will take place along the Mataganah fire trail in the central Coolangubra section of the park, near New Buildings.
This area of South East Forest National Park will be closed to visitors during the burning operations.
NPWS said the burns will help protect nearby properties and important assets in the event of future bushfire, and ensure the ongoing recovery of biodiversity in the region.
"The areas being treated were not directly impacted by the fires of 2019-20, so it is important these burns go ahead to reduce naturally accumulated fuel loads in the area," NPWS said.
"This work also provides firefighters safe zones and access where they can defend properties should a bushfire occur.
"All burns across NSW will continue to be coordinated with the Rural Fire Service to ensure the impact on the community, including from smoke, are assessed at a regional level."
This burn is one of many hazard reduction operations undertaken by NPWS every year, and park visitors should check NPWS Alerts for up-to-date info on closures associated with planned burns.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at the NSW Rural Fire Service and the NSW Government "Hazards Near Me" website and app.
For health information relating to smoke from bushfires and hazard reduction burning, visit the NSW Health website or Asthma Australia.
