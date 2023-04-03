Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Theatre Onset presents Mr Baily's Minder in Bega during April

Updated April 4 2023 - 7:55am, first published 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cast of Theatre Onsets Mr Baileys Minder (from left) Juliet Fontaine, Dennis Stanton, Jesse Tankard and Eva Mills.
The cast of Theatre Onsets Mr Baileys Minder (from left) Juliet Fontaine, Dennis Stanton, Jesse Tankard and Eva Mills.

Theatre Onset is proud to present Mr Bailey's Minder by Australian writer Debra Oswald, from April 13-23 at the old Uniting Church on Gipps St, Bega.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.