Theatre Onset is proud to present Mr Bailey's Minder by Australian writer Debra Oswald, from April 13-23 at the old Uniting Church on Gipps St, Bega.
Leo Bailey is cantankerous, abusive and a chronic alcoholic. He is also one of Australia's leading painters and a national living treasure. His daughter has employed a string of carers to look after him but none have stayed until along comes Therese, feisty, young and fresh out of jail. She is determined to make a go of this job and is tough enough to last.
Dealing with themes of shame and redemption, love and duty, Mr Bailey's Minder is funny, tough and heart-warming.
This gem of a play will be performed by Juliet Fontaine, Dennis Stanton, Jesse Tankard and Eva Mills and directed by Mahamati.
For more information about performance dates and times, and to book a ticket, head to www.trybooking.com/CGQSI
For more information about the show and about Theatre Onset, head to the Theatre Onset website
Mr Bailey's Minder is for an adult audience, 15 years and above.
