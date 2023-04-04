Bega District News
What's on

Something in the Big Hall will run in Central Tilba April 9-16.

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated April 5 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 9:35am
David Whitfield with Vivienne Bowe-Wood who exhibited her art at the Tilba Small Hall in September 2020 as part of the River of Art. File picture.
Tilba's Something in the Big Hall is an art exhibition with a difference as it includes music, film, historical displays, poetry recitals by the light of lanterns and historical walks.

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

