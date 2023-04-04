Tilba's Something in the Big Hall is an art exhibition with a difference as it includes music, film, historical displays, poetry recitals by the light of lanterns and historical walks.
Running from Sunday April 9 to April 16, the program is the brainchild of four local artists: Kate Wall, David Whitfield, Zoe Burke and Richard Cooke.
During that time the art work of Vivienne Bowe-Wood, Ann Espinoza, Mr Whitfield and Kareli Vine will be exhibited at Central Tilba's Big Hall from 10am from 4pm.
On both Sundays Ms Wall and Mr Whitfield will bring their life drawing group from their studio to the hall.
They will also run a portrait session on Tuesday where artists will draw each other and other locals, while Ms Vine will demonstrate her art of collage on Wednesday.
Likewise, a local group of musicians, DLM, will move their weekly session to the Big Hall on Thursday for the audience to dance to or enjoy a sing along.
On Monday evening, April 10, Mr Cooke will screen his creation Forest Theatre, a visual feast of images of nature from around the world accompanied by the score and lyrics he wrote that will be performed by seven local musicians.
"It is a visual film, not a narrative one, that we wanted to support," Ms Wall said.
The Tilba exhibition coincides with the National Trust's NSW Heritage Festival that runs from April 10 to May 14.
Ms Burke of Tilba Talks Heritage Walks has developed a series of activities that draw on the town's rich history.
Monday to Friday there will be Heritage Festival Walks each morning that share local history and finish with brunch.
Throughout the exhibition there will be a display representing Tilba's timeline and celebrating the work of Mary Bate.
Between 1881 and 1886 she collected specimens of flowering plants, algae and fungi between the Tilba coast and Gulaga for botanists.
Another highlight will be the Twilight Poetry Lantern Light Trail.
On Friday, April 14, local poets will read both historical works and their own as they make their way along Bate Street lit by lanterns.
Meet the exhibiting artists over a glass wine against the backdrop of music at the exhibition's launch on Sunday evening, April 9.
The program of activities was made possible by a grant from South East Arts and the Tilba Chamber of Commerce providing money to hire the hall.
Meanwhile, the annual Tilba Festival that usually delights crowds every Easter has been moved to July 29.
More information about Something in the Big Hall can be found here.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
