Hazard reduction burn in Mimosa Rocks National Park near Tathra

Updated April 3 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:02pm
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service conduct a hazard reduction burn in Mimosa Rocks National Park. Picture supplied.
The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service is planning a hazard reduction burn in Mimosa Rocks National Park from Tuesday, April 4, weather permitting.

