The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service is planning a hazard reduction burn in Mimosa Rocks National Park from Tuesday, April 4, weather permitting.
The hazard reduction burn aims to treat 155 hectares of bushland in the Goats Knob Road area of the national park, around four kilometres north of Tathra.
NPWS said the burn would help to improve protection for rural properties at Mogareeka and the township of Tathra in the event of a future wildfire.
Goats Knob Road will be closed for the duration of the burn and through traffic to Reedy Swamp Road, Vimy Ridge Road, Quarry Road and Kings Ridge Road will not be permitted.
Access to properties on Goats Knob Road will be arranged for owners by NPWS.
READ ALSO:
For safety, the public should not enter this area during the burn. All roads, tracks and trails will be reopened when the area is assessed as safe.
Smoke may be visible in the national park and from surrounding areas, including Bega, Mogareeka, Tathra, Tanja, Reedy Swamp and Dr George Mountain.
Motorists should use caution when driving on Dr George Mountain Road and Tathra Bermagui Road.
People vulnerable to smoke are encouraged to remain indoors and keep their doors and windows closed to reduce exposure.
People with known health conditions can sign up to receive air quality reports, forecasts and alerts via email or SMS from the Department of Planning and Environment.
The NPWS conducts controlled burns for a range of purposes, including asset protection, strategic fire control, maintenance of biodiversity and research.
This burn is one of many hazard reduction operations undertaken by NPWS every year, and park visitors should check NPWS Alerts for up-to-date info on closures associated with planned burns.
More information on hazard reduction activities is available at the NSW Rural Fire Service and the NSW Government "Hazards Near Me" website and app.
For health information relating to smoke from bushfires and hazard reduction burning, visit the NSW Health website or Asthma Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.