Exciting line up and activities announced for Far East music festival

There's much fun and festivities to be had with Mallacoota's music festival coming up on the Easter long-weekend.
The Far East Music Festival has recently launched the set times and activities program, for their three day music festival hosted at the Mallacoota Oval on April 7 to 9.
This fledgling festival aims to bring community members together to reconnect after the Black Summer Fires of 2019 to 2020, and bring forth the green shoots of recovery.
Starting at 9.30am on Friday April 7, the festival's live music program will run late into the night, finishing up at 11pm on Friday and Saturday and 6pm on Sunday.
The Festival will feature touring artists along with local and regional acts, as well as an array of activities and workshops to inspire participation and connection.
Artists include The Grogans, Kee'han, Kutcha Edwards, Charlie Needs Braces, Blue Moon Marquee from Canada, Bones and Jones, The Figmentz, A Country Practice, The Chordroys, Uleni, Kristin Rule, Ryley Gray, Isy Warren, Airly Embleton-Mew.
Other exciting features include the return of the percussion street parade, a retro teams board riders comp, nature-based activities, creative workshops, dedicated wellbeing space, food vans and so much more.
The Far East Music Festival organisers also released an entire program for the three day festival which was dedicated for activities the whole family could enjoy.
From dance workshops, to wellness, music and art workshops, as well as hope and healing workshops, there'll be an abundance of things to do and see at the festival.
To find the full list of activities on offer as well as the official program visit the fareastmusicfestival.com.au website.
Festival goers are encouraged to bring folding chairs, picnic rugs, blankets and even cushions to snuggle into and make themselves comfortable over the weekend.
It has been advised that ticketholders come prepared for all weather conditions. There will also be a volunteer run beverage tent dubbed the T-Tent wherein people will be able to get hot cups of tea.
For program updates and further information on the event stay tuned to the Far East Music Festival Facebook and Instagram accounts. Alternatively visit the event's website.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
