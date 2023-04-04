Beloved dingoes Django and Nahla return to Potoroo Palace after seven months in limbo

Excitement could barely be contained during the return of dingoes Django and Nahla to Potoroo Palace after the sanctuary's application to house the pair was approved by the Department of Primary Industries (DPI).
On March 31 the two pure-bred dingoes were transported back to Potoroo Palace, where their carers were waiting, ready to take the pair back to their 'forever homes'.
Django and Nahla first arrived at Potoroo Palace on August 3, 2022, after travelling 2858km with their former owner Justin White, from their home in the Daintree in Northern Queensland.
However by August 25 Potoroo received news its application to house the dingoes had been denied by DPI.
With the welfare of the dingoes being the first and top priority of the not-for-profit public wildlife sanctuary, the staff remained un-deterred in re-applying for the dingoes to be housed at Potoroo.
Seven months later news reached the staff at Potoroo that their application had been approved and the dingoes could be returned.
Potoroo Palace director Anna Lindstrand said there had been an immense sense of joy when they'd received news of the approval on March 28.
"I think everyone felt very relieved, it's been a long process," she said.
Ms Lindstrand said they'd also recently found out that DPI had decided to cancel the notice of intention to suspend Potoroo Palace's licence to exhibit.
READ THE ORIGINAL STORY: Two dingoes' lives hang in the balance after DPI denies application
"We have proven that we are compliant and following the standards which is what the DPI wanted, so now they are happy with us and everything is back to normal," she said.
Potoroo Palace founder Alexandra Seddon said while she was delighted the dingoes had finally returned to Potoroo Palace, she couldn't shake the sadness she felt over the length of time they had been kept away.
"I feel really sad they had to go through all that time of being away, because they're very social dogs and they also had a good effect on our other two dingoes," she said.
Ms Seddon said Potoroo's dingoes Misty and Ruby had been brought in from the wild and barely socialised with visitors, however they had become more animated when Django and Nahla were around.
Ms Seddon said the return of the dingoes would be massively beneficial to visitors, as Potoroo Palace would be able to provide more interactive talks about dingoes.
"Django and Nahla are going to help us spread the word about what dingoes do for Australia, their history and how important they are to the Indigenous community," she said.
Ms Seddon said the dingoes were already settling in nicely in their enclosure.
"They've been busy exploring and having a really happy time and the other two dingoes are also extremely excited they've moved back in," she said.
Former owner Justin White said he was "absolutely stoked" when he found out his dogs, which he considered family, were finally returned to Potoroo Palace.
"It was amazing to hear everything's been approved and that they're hopefully settled back into their forever home," he said.
Mr White said he couldn't have asked for a more perfect home for his dingoes to move into.
"It's a massive weight lifted off my mind and I absolutely love knowing they're in a magnificent and safe place," he said.
"I'm indebted to the staff at Potoroo who took the time to get to know them, because having dingo husbandry is one thing but making the time to sit on the ground and bond with them is massive."
Ms Lindstrand said the staff at Potoroo Palace had been blown away by the ongoing outpouring of support from people in the Bega Valley.
A recent example was when staff posted on Facebook calling for donations to help pay Django's vet bill, after he'd been bitten by a paralysis tick in late February.
By March the community had rallied together and raised the entirety of the vet bill and then some.
"It was honestly amazing to see how quickly the community was able to raise the money for Django's bill," she said.
Ms Seddon said they'd also received numerous letters of support and messages to check in on the dingoes, ever since news of DPI denying their application got out.
"It feels like they've become community dingoes, so many people care about them and we got questions all the time about how they were going," she said.
Ms Seddon said the staff at Potoroo were incredibly grateful to the "huge support of the community, both in donations and moral support".
"I want to say thank you a thousand times to the community, they have been unbelievable," she said.
READ ALSO:
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.