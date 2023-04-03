South Coast Gig Guide, April 4-10

Things of Stone and Wood at Florabel, Eden. Doors open 6pm. Show 7.30pm
Four Winds Festival 2022 at Four Winds, Barragga Bay near Bermagui, featuring some of Australia's finest musicians spanning baroque to contemporary music. Adventure into film, video, opera, meditation, poetry, dance and free events. Bookings essential for all sessions via www.fourwinds.com.au
Richard Lawson at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Beautifully Mad at The Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham. Bar & Kitchen open from 12pm. Music 2pm-5pm. $25 via Trybooking.
Jazz Alley play Trad at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Sam Stevenson at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5pm-8pm
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Live music at The Australasia, Eden. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Greg Kew at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Rick Bamford at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Easter with Elvis (Lemvis) at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Live music at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Loose Change on the lawn at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
Mojo at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Greg Kew at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Salt at Aqua, Pambula Beach. 2pm-5pm
Jazz Alley play Trad at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Live music at The Australasia, Eden. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Chris McGrath at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7.30pm-10.30pm
The Figmentz at Cobargo Hotel. Cobargo. 7.30pm-10.30pm. Free entry. Bookings recommended.
Sam Stevenson at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
Moon Dog at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Ricky Bloomfield at Tathra Bowlo, Tathra. 8pm-11pm
Minh Ha at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Red Heart Blue Band on the lawn at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12pm-3pm
Salt at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Loose Change at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Candelo Blues Club Jam featuring Host Act Moondog at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. Bookings essential. $5 cover charge at the door. U16s free
Loose Change at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Roddy Reason at Kitty's Courtyard, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 1pm-4pm
Jakob Poyner at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 1pm-4pm
Allan Watts Blues Band at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-6pm
Palace of Kye at Dulcies Cottage, Merimbula. 3pm-6pm
Jazz Alley play Trad at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Duxie and Luxie at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Sunday Session with Greg Kew at Tathra Bowlo, Tathra. 4pm-7pm
Jakob Poyner at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Jazz Alley play Trad at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
The Hoops at Cobargo Hotel,Cobargo. 5pm-8pm.
Forest Theatre - live music with moving visual imagery examining the relationship of communities and our natural environment at Central Tilba School of Arts, 3 Bate St, Central Tilba. 7pm-9pm. Free entry.
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
The deadline for submissions is 9am Monday for gigs that Tuesday to the following Monday
