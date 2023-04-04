Stephanie Ovington was so thrilled to be accepted for The Y NSW Youth Parliament program 2023 that she admits she may have squealed.
The Year 12 Narooma High School student was selected from hundreds of Year 10 to Year 12 students across the state who applied.
Students on the program nominate to join one of nine committees and attend online meetings after school to meet each other, get education in areas they will need and discuss their ideas.
They will flesh out those ideas at a three-day training camp in Sydney over the April school holidays in preparation for a week-long residential camp in the July school holidays that will culminate in them addressing politicians in Parliament House.
"We will do mock sittings and present mock bills to politicians to present our views," Ms Ovington said.
She first heard of the program through students who had done it so jumped at the opportunity to apply when it came through the school's Google Classroom program.
"I am always looking for opportunities for leadership and to keep advancing myself," Ms Ovington said.
She was initially both excited and shocked to learn she had been accepted because the original application she prepared got corrupted on her laptop.
Frantically busy with assignments, she hastily rewrote her application and was not confident.
"I was ready for a no. I have a few of those," Ms Ovington said.
Now she admits to being nervous.
"I have to go talk to a ton of people I don't know.
"I am definitely thrilled but it is not exactly in my comfort zone."
To apply for the program, Ms Ovington had to identify an issue and explain how she would solve it.
She wanted to be on the Rural and Regional Affairs committee because she is passionate about Youth Council and closing the gap between youth from regional and non-regional areas in terms of the opportunities available.
She recently went to a leadership conference attended by several prestigious private schools.
"I thought we don't have all those fancy resources but by being in a regional area and making our own opportunities, in the long run you have so many more life skills."
Ms Ovington is looking forward to developing her ideas with like-minded people on the Youth Parliament program.
"Being in that environment where you bounce ideas off each other and bring your ideas together is where you get the best ideas."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
