Your chance to become a WIRES native wildlife rescuer and carer

For anyone wanting to assist in the rewarding job of caring for injured or rescued wildlife there is a training opportunity coming up soon at Wolumla.
Wildlife carer organisation WIRES, is running a Rescue and Immediate Care Course at Wolumla Hall on April 29, starting at 9am until 2.30pm.
The Rescue and Immediate Care Course (RICC) is an introductory training course covering a wide range of species that provides individuals with the skills and knowledge to assist with the rescue and immediate care of injured, sick and orphaned native wildlife.
Volunteers need to become a member of WIRES and to complete an online theory session available at https://www.wires.org.au/training/rescue-and-care.
After completing these steps volunteers can be assisting with rescues fairly quickly. The course costs $125.
As a volunteer, you decide on the level of activity and involvement you are comfortable with. You can choose to only rescue, or rehabilitate, or both. There are also a number of administrative roles within the local branch that help support fundraising and branch management activities.
In terms of wildlife rescue and care, time and equipment are major considerations. If you make the commitment to become a rescuer and carer, there are experienced volunteers and staff who will guide and support you.
WIRES does an amazing job of rescuing our injured or orphaned wildlife but the Far South East Branch is always in need of more volunteers.
For more information contact training coordinator Marianne Kambouridis on 0400 574 578.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
