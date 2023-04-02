Multi-agency rescue after man falls from cliff in Eden

A man has been flown to Canberra Hospital for treatment after falling from a cliff at Eden on Sunday, April 2.
Marine Rescue Eden radio operator Acacia received a distress call about 6.45am from a passing fishing boat, whose occupants had seen a man climbing down the cliff near the Eden lookout fall into the water.
"Luckily he was rescued by his mates, however, he was too badly injured to climb back up the cliffs," a Marine Rescue Eden spokesperson said.
Acacia coordinated the start of the rescue, with the Eden Water Police being tasked with the job.
Other agencies were later called in including paramedics, NSW Fire Brigade, SES and VRA.
"It was decided that a rescue from water or from the cliff face was too dangerous and the Toll rescue chopper was called in," the spokesperson said.
"The man was recovered and flown to Canberra for medical treatment.
"This person can consider himself extremely lucky as he wasn't wearing a life jacket, the seas were relatively calm this morning, and that his fall was witnessed by a passing fisherman.
"This particular location is extremely dangerous to traverse so please don't use it. And remember to wear a life jacket at all times when rock fishing."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.