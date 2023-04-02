Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Multi-agency rescue after man falls from cliff in Eden

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated April 2 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Toll Air Ambulance was called in to assist in the rescue of an injured man who feel from a cliff at Eden. Picture supplied
The Toll Air Ambulance was called in to assist in the rescue of an injured man who feel from a cliff at Eden. Picture supplied

A man has been flown to Canberra Hospital for treatment after falling from a cliff at Eden on Sunday, April 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.