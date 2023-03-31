Bega District News
Updated

Bega art gallery opening in limbo as construction group Lloyd enters administration

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated March 31 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 1:56pm
The South East Centre for Comtemporary Art is nearly complete and scheduled to open late April. Picture by Ben Smyth
The South East Centre for Comtemporary Art is nearly complete and scheduled to open late April. Picture by Ben Smyth

The scheduled opening of Bega's redeveloped art gallery next month is in limbo as the construction company responsible for the build enters voluntary administration.

