Friday's 'office' comes with coffee and good conversation

Friday mornings have become a bit of a ritual for me. Drop the kids to school and head into Bega for an in-person morning news conference over a coffee (and maybe a croissant if I'm feeling generous).
It certainly makes a change from the video chats most other mornings while working from home - ie working from the computer desk in my bedroom, usually without shoes (don't tell WHS).
Not having a physical office - other than my bedroom and Friday's cafe table - comes with its challenges as well as benefits.
Meeting my team in person has become almost a novelty in this modern age of working from home and video conferencing. It becomes particularly challenging when it comes to training and team collaboration.
However it does also give us a freedom to be out in our community without being tied to a bricks-and-mortar office location.
Friday mornings have been great in sourcing stories as well - it's amazing how many people are keen to share a smile and a conversation when bumping into you at the local cafe.
I oftentimes feel a bit lost to the world while working from home in relative isolation (between school drop off and pickup that is).
However, Friday mornings bring me back to the reality of this vibrant community and the wealth of stories it has to share.
Feel free to join me if you're also out and about for a late week caffeine hit.
- Ben Smyth, Editor
