The Rec Ground in Bega is abuzz with Roosters sides getting in reps and building chemistry, as the return of local rugby league draws nearer.
Looking to start their 10th season in full strength, the Bega Chicks League Tag side will get in some extra practice this weekend at the inaugural Monaro Knockout tournament in Batemans Bay - an exciting addition to preseason footy in the region.
The two-day tournament was a welcome sight for Chicks captain Ali Ringland, relishing the opportunity to play against teams from other groups, with the likes of Cootamundra, Harden and Canowindra making the trip to compete for the $3000 winners purse.
"It'll be really good to see what the other groups are like," said Ringland.
"We're expecting to have a good hit out, we've been training since January."
Eden and Batemans Bay will also represent Group 16 in the ladies league tag knockout, with nine sides making up the women's draw and 12 in the men's.
The Chicks will take on Bungendore in their first match on Friday night, with the result grading them into either the cup or plate, before the knockout stage begins.
It was a tough end to the 2022 season for the Chicks, going down to Tathra in the preliminary final after winning a two point thriller against Narooma in the semi.
Heading into the 2023 season the Tathra loss still sat heavy with the girls, and coach Steven 'Luffy' Luff said they've used it as motivation throughout the preseason.
"We had a lot of young girls step up last year and going out in the finals was heartbreaking, especially for myself," said Luff.
Much to the delight of Ringland and Luff, the Chicks were spoilt for numbers heading in to the 2023 season, with a large group of women returning as well as a number of the under 16s stepping up into the open side.
"We've had numbers from the start and the girls have been really keen," said Luff.
"The start of preseason we said that we want it this year, and we've got the taste of it."
One key player returning for the Chicks was fullback Madison Parbery, coming back from an injury in the first game of the 2022 season.
"She's back fighting fit and really keen," said Luff.
Looking to tighten up their play and develop connections ahead of the weekend, the Chicks worked on their ball play and communication during training session on Thursday night, with special 'chick' themed play calls shouted out from halfback Ringland.
The league tag format is similar to normal rugby league, with two fewer players on the pitch and the team in possession with a maximum of six "tags".
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
