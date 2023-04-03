Run off problems will be water under the bridge at Lincoln Place

Issues between Bega Valley Shire Council and Lincoln Place, the developers building at the Eden Sport and Recreation Club site, have been resolved with a voluntary planning agreement.
Lincoln Place is developing a 16-lot torrens title subdivision at Storey Avenue, Eden but run off and drainage issues from nearby council-managed land could not be resolved and Lincoln Place sought legal advice.
The planning agreement follows another case where mediation in the NSW Land and Environment Court on March 24, 2023 resulted in council conditions being removed from Core Asset Development's Eden apartment and hotel development, including the requirement for a roundabout at the intersection of Chandos and Imlay Streets.
The Lincoln Place development is on Eden Sports and Recreation Club land.
CEO Andrew Terry said they "tried multiple attempts to negotiate" with council over requirements imposed after the DA was approved.
"For some reason, it was never discussed before, council decided to impose a condition that we had to accommodate all the stormwater coming off the industrial estate and onto our golf course," Mr Terry said.
He said the case was similar to the one relating to Core Asset Development apartments in that it was a condition imposed after the DA was approved.
"We sent them [council] senior counsel's advice last year. Under the Act, what council was trying to do was wrong. That legal advice was supportive of us. These works couldn't legally be imposed," Mr Terry said.
The agreement will see Lincoln Place pay $200,000 towards work on significant stormwater management works at Storey Avenue, Eden and easements created in council's favour on the subdivision.
In November 2022 council endorsed a budget variation of an $800,000 allocation towards road and drainage renewal and improvement in Storey Avenue, Eden with funds to be sourced from the asset renewal reserve.
However speaking in October 2022, at the soil turning for the adjacent over 55s development on the club's land, the club's CEO Andrew Terry said the drainage issues would cost $1.2 million "and that was council's portion".
With the agreement council has released the construction certificate and civil works are expected to start in May.
The development and consent require Lincoln Place to undertake stormwater works to manage discharge from the land.
Council said Lincoln Place proposes to reconfigure and redirect stormwater through and from the land in a different manner to the current configuration.
"This impacts the Storey Avenue road reserve owned by council as the road authority. The public stormwater infrastructure located within the Storey Avenue road reserve will need to be upgraded to accommodate stormwater discharge and transfer reconfiguration from the development and other development within the Eden and Lake Curalo catchment that drains to the Storey Ave road reserve," council's CEO Anthony McMahon said.
He said the development required significant stormwater management works but at the same time presented an opportunity for existing road and drainage improvements.
However Cr Mitchell Nadin said he was annoyed by the way the matter been resolved.
"I don't need to bore councillors with how bitter I am about this," he told the council meeting.
He asked for an additional clause in the motion to approve the agreement with Lincoln Place that council refer the matter to the Audit Risk and Improvement Committee (ARIC) for review.
"I want to know what went wrong, do we need to lobby the Planning Minister," Cr Nadin said.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
