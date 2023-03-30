A woman has died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Princes Highway at Narooma.
Emergency services were called to the Princes Highway near Bowen Street at 12.15pm on Thursday, March 30.
A police spokesperson said a northbound sedan and a southbound van towing a trailer collided in the southbound lane.
The highway was closed in both directions from the time of the crash until about 3.50pm.
The female driver of the sedan was trapped for a short time before being freed. Paramedics treated the woman, but she died at the scene.
The male driver of the van was airlifted to Canberra Hospital suffering fractures.
The woman, believed to be aged in her 80s, is yet to be formally identified.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726
