Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Woman dies after colliding with van on Princes Highway at Narooma

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated March 30 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman his died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Princes Highway at Narooma.
A woman his died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Princes Highway at Narooma.

A woman has died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Princes Highway at Narooma.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

Journalist

Megan McClelland is a journalist for Australian Community Media working in the Eurobodalla. Email: megan.mcclelland@austcommunitymedia.com.au Mobile: 0448194726

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.