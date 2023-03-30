It would be much more sensible for the chamber of commerce to assist in expanding the existing staff accommodation that has been built at the SERH site. Turning this into a convenient, affordable and pleasant residential hub for student nurses, doctors and allied health would attract more students to a rural placement with us, and once here they will hopefully like it enough to want to come back! Especially if the council and state government work together to build the desperately needed affordable housing in our beautiful valley.