I agree wholeheartedly that we need to provide nursing students with accommodation during their work placements with the SERH.
However, the Bega Chamber of Commerce's idea to utilise land at the old hospital site for this is impractical.
Many of the student nurses I work with do not own cars so unless the chamber of commerce is also going to fund public transport that runs at a schedule that accommodates nursing's early starts and late finishes, the old hospital site is too far away from SERH to be of use.
It would be much more sensible for the chamber of commerce to assist in expanding the existing staff accommodation that has been built at the SERH site. Turning this into a convenient, affordable and pleasant residential hub for student nurses, doctors and allied health would attract more students to a rural placement with us, and once here they will hopefully like it enough to want to come back! Especially if the council and state government work together to build the desperately needed affordable housing in our beautiful valley.
We literally have successful and highly skilled nursing applicants withdraw from the recruitment process because they cannot find appropriate housing for their families. This is a disaster for the viability of our local health services.
I would hope that all the interested parties with interests for the future use of the old hospital and its surrounds can put their heads together to create a living and recreation space worthy of our beautiful town. One that we can all be proud of.
This is a space with such great community potential, it would be sad to see the opportunity wasted with the interested parties squabbling, indecisive and possibly stuck in bureaucratic mire.
Perhaps our local member, Dr Holland can mediate and make sure that council, state government, the chamber of commerce and the local community can come come together to create a great plan.
Fingers and hearts crossed for a good future for the hospital and surrounds.
"New research finds small mammals thriving and increasing in Eden state forests" (BDN, 22/3/23) paints a glowing picture of conditions for wildlife since the bushfires.
The article tells us nothing about the logging history of these forests and few details about the scope of the research project.
It does strongly suggest, however that those species identified as "thriving" and experiencing "phenomenal ongoing recovery" in most cases do not require old trees, or indeed, any trees.
No-one who lives in the bush will be surprised to read the news of the abundance of bushrats right now, but what about those species such as the gliders, large forest owls and birds which require tree hollows to survive and breed? For them, suitable hollows don't form until trees are well over 100 years old, impossible when the forest is subject the short rotation industrial logging and the more frequent and severe bushfires that this brings with it.
The deadly combination of logging and bushfires has made things very tough for most forest wildlife and we shouldn't be sucked in by the Forestry Corporation's self congratulatory propaganda which glosses over the grim realities.
My decision this time to transfer my vote from Labor to the Greens, state and federal, is not driven by the weak climate change policies of the ALP, although that is more than sufficient, but AUKUS, the ultimate sell-out of our country to the US, more specifically to their all powerful military-industrial complex.
The leaders of both major parties are not up to the job and our so called security experts and establishment have been captured by the USA.
Throughout my lengthy career in radio my wife, Jane and I have lived in many regional centres from Inverell in the North to Warrigal in Victoria. During that time I have attended and, at times, compered, numerous locally produced musical stage productions.
The effort and enthusiasm displayed by producers and performers is always impressive but I don't think that I have enjoyed a live musical stage show more than the one we attended at the Bega Civic Centre last Friday evening.
"In the Mood", a tribute to the music of the 1930s and '40s was stunning both musically and presentation wise.
The Bega District Big Band accompanied by, The Trilbies were world class as were all the vocalists, including the stunning "Andrews Sisters". A totally professional performance by all involved. If they all end up performing on Broadway, in the West End or in Las Vegas it wouldn't surprise me.
Congratulations. The Andrews Sisters, Bing Crosby, Doris Day, Nat King Cole and Vera Lynn would all be proud of you.
There is one more performance - at the Nethercote Hall on Saturday, April 29. Don't miss it ... you'll be witnessing perfection!
