$116,000 offer for land at entrance to Bega Sportsground in Aboriginal land claim

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated March 30 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 11:28am
The red area was the original area of total claim by the Bega Local Aboriginal Land Council but the yellow area has now been withdrawn from the claim.
Bega Valley Shire Council has agreed to pay $116,000 for land containing half a skatepark and a sewer pump station at the entrance to the Bega Sportsground on Carp Street.

