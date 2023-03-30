Bega District News
Day of hands-on workshops, stalls and events returns to Panboola Wetlands with Ephemeral Festival

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated March 30 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 3:00pm
Tabitha Bilaniwskyj-Zarins and Andy Zarins will provide the musical backdrop. Picture by Denise Dion
Ephemeral Festival returns for another year at Panboola Wetlands where there will be a whole array of workshops, craft stations and performances.

