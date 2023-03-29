Congratulations to three members who have each tagged and released marlin during the club's Streaker Marine March Marlin Friendly event, which finishes this Friday, March 31.
These fish were along the edge of the Continental Shelf off Merimbula where water temperatures have stabilised around 23 degrees.
Bait fish are plentiful and there is no shortage of bronze whalers. Dolphin fish remain active at the 70 fathom FAD between Merimbula and Eden with fish up to 85cm reported. Closer in, at depths between 30 and 50 fathoms, are big schools of striped and some yellowfin tuna.
It was a sight to behold when shoals of large kingfish patrolled the Merimbula Wharf last week. It confirms these fish are plentiful about Merimbula and trolling around Long and Haycock Points is likely to return good results.
Australian salmon feeding on an abundance of whitebait are also plentiful off the Wharf and Long Point. The salmon also frequent our beaches - try Tura, Main, Haycock and Aslings. Look for the deeper channels (rips) for best results. Pilchard baits, poppers and silver spinners are all effective.
For snapper and morwong keep to the reef areas with White Rock near Kianinny productive together with Lennards Island and North Head.
For gummy shark (flake) try anchoring up and using a deep burley bomb. Good localities at reef edges off Long Point and Horeshoe Reefs.
March is the month for the club's sand whiting species event and whiting are biting well on the beaches and sandy estuaries. Good results from Tathra and Main Beach using sand worms.
Because of Easter the prize presentation for the marlin friendly and species events are being postponed until April 14. Trevally is the species for April. Try Merimbula and Pambula Lakes with best results from soft plastics.
Dusky flathead remain on the bite in both Pambula and Merimbula Lakes as well as at Mogareeka in the Bega River. There are also whiting, tailor and bream plus the occasional flounder and mullet in the Merimbula Top Lake
The National Social and Economic Survey of Recreational Fishers commenced in 2018 was published recently. The survey found more Australians were going recreational fishing than ever before, with one in five people fishing.
Recreational fishers contributed $11billion a year to the Australian economy and 100,000 jobs. The NSW contribution was the greatest of any state at $3.9billion a year.
Most Australians found recreational fishing to be a highly acceptable pastime that was good for personal wellbeing, social connectivity, physical activity and environmental stewardship.
