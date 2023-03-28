Bega District News
Tathra Pig Day Out returns for Easter Sunday

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated March 29 2023 - 8:11am, first published 8:00am
A unique race day for the whole family at Tathra Beach Country Club. Picture by Ben Smyth
On Easter Sunday, April 9, Tathra's Pig Day Out returns for its eighth year, providing a day filled with squeals of excitement as piglets race around and over hay stacks and obstacles.

