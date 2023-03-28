On Easter Sunday, April 9, Tathra's Pig Day Out returns for its eighth year, providing a day filled with squeals of excitement as piglets race around and over hay stacks and obstacles.
Tathra Lions Club and its supporters in the community, including the Tathra Sunshine Club Boardriders, are running the event which begins with gates opening at Tathra Beach Country Club at 11am.
The first of six races will start at noon.
Prior to the start of each race, pigs will be auctioned off and the funds spent will go into a prize pool, with half going to the winning pig's sponsor and half to Tathra Lions for use on community projects in Tathra and surrounds.
"Funds raised at the pig races are spent on local community projects, with the exception of last year when we sent all the profits raised to our Northern River Lions Clubs to help those most in need affected by the floods," said Lions spokesman Rex Kermode.
This year's major sponsors are Tim and Carmen Risby from Tathra Beach Eco Camp.
"We depend on support from local businesses, and this major sponsorship from Tathra Beach Eco Camp, means a lot to us in running an event like this," Mr Kermode said.
READ ALSO:
"The event is as much about showing visitors and holiday makers to our town a great time, as it is about raising much needed funds for our community."
As well as the races, there will be market stall holders selling their wares, a big Easter egg hunt for children, café, food and bar.
Entry is $10 for adults and children are free.
If you need mobility parking or have an accessible parking permit, just drive up to the entry and the attendants will look after you. The event will also acknowledge companion card passes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narrative journalism. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.