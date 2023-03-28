Powerhouse vocalist Jess Hitchcock will captivate the audience when she performs at Four Winds Music Festival at Easter.
She has performed with Opera Australia and Victorian Opera and this year will appear with Opera Queensland, as well as Victorian Opera again.
Her main focus currently though is writing and performing her own folk/pop/country songs that tell stories inspired by her life as an Indigenous person.
Ms Hitchcock's story-telling talent has seen her work with consummate storytellers Paul Kelly and Archie Roach.
She grew up in south Sydney's Oyster Bay but her family comes from the Torres Straits and Papua New Guinea.
"My Mum really saw music as part of my education," Ms Hitchcock said.
She and her five siblings all play an instrument, sing or are creative in some way.
Ms Hitchcock trained in classical piano from a young age and also plays the guitar and ukulele.
That classical training instilled a sense of rhythm and pitch.
Her professional training did not include singing, let alone opera singing.
"I got into it accidentally because my voice could access that range," she said.
It came about because Ms Hitchcock went to high school with the daughter of Aboriginal soprano, actor, composer and playwright Deborah Cheetham AO.
"She was writing her first opera, Pecan Summer, and she asked me to be part of that," Ms Hitchcock said.
She has spent the last decade performing, composing and teaching for Short Black Opera, the Indigenous opera company that Ms Cheetham established in 2009.
As part of that, Ms Hitchcock performed with Short Black Opera at Four Winds a few years ago, as well as ran a program for Yuin children.
Ms Hitchcock will be part of Eclipse, a double bill with Ngaiire, on Saturday, April 8, at 6pm in Four Winds' Sound Shell.
She will be performing music selected from her Bloodline album and her next one, Unbreakable, that will be released at the end of June.
"It will be unheard repertoire for people coming to the show on Saturday," Ms Hitchcock said.
She will be playing the piano and accompanied by a guitarist and violinist.
The following day at 2.30pm she will feature along with Paul Grabowsky in One Song, a celebration of Archie Roach.
Information and tickets about the Four Winds Music Festival can be found here.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
