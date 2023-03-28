Cobargo Green Recovery Group has completed its planting to landscape the Murrabrine Bridge but it nearly didn't happen.
Cobargo Green Recovery had advertised its planned working bee in The Triangle newspaper, community email and Facebook page, inviting people to help plant 900 natives at the recently completed new bridge and then join them for a barbecue lunch on Saturday, March 25.
Not a single person responded.
Worried they would not be able to get everything planted on Saturday, a few members of the community group started preparing the ground on Thursday and began planting.
Cobargo Green Recovery co-founder Tania Lingard had to discuss something with the Disaster Relief Australia team currently working in the area and mentioned the working bee.
They said some of them would help out on Saturday.
Whatever work they had scheduled for that day was cancelled so all 15 members of the Disaster Relief Australia team turned up at Murrabrine Bridge that Saturday morning.
During the course of the morning around a dozen residents also came to help.
"We smashed it," Ms Lingard said.
"We were out by 12.30pm."
If it weren't for Disaster Relief Australia and those generous locals "we would still have been there a week later trying to put them in", she said.
On the day the group was also supported by Cobargo Tourist Information Centre which donated meat for the barbecue and Cobargo Hotel which gave the weary workers use of their barbecue facilities.
Disaster Relief Australia contributed cold drinks and salad.
It was the second and final planting by Cobargo Green Recovery around the bridge.
Each time Bega Valley Shire Council bought 900 native plants from Dignams Creek's South Coast Flora and passed them on to the volunteers for planting.
Cobargo Green Recovery are now finalising their application for a $5000 environmental grant from council as they have done for the last 12 years.
The grant is used to employ a weed contractor and to buy native plants.
"Especially since the bushfires, the weeds have gone berserk everywhere around the creeks," Ms Lingard said.
Cobargo Green Recovery are always looking for people to join the group to help with the projects they do around the town.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
