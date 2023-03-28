Bega District News
Cobargo Green Recovery was helped by Disaster Relief Australia

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated March 29 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 9:02am
The Disaster Relief Australia team currently working around Cobargo rolled up their sleeves to help Cobargo Green Recovery Group plant another 900 natives to landscape the area around the recently completed new Murrabrine Bridge. Picture supplied.
Cobargo Green Recovery Group has completed its planting to landscape the Murrabrine Bridge but it nearly didn't happen.

