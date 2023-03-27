The Beez to give Murrah Hall crowd a buzz

You'll thrill to comic classics from the likes of Rammstein and Bonnie Tyler; you'll tear off that dirndl and shake a Teutonic tailfeather when you catch a glimpse of Nena's 99 Red Balloons; you'll swoon to Marlene Dietrich's Lili Marlene; you'll jive to Germafied Oz Rock classics from Oils to Icehouse but, most of all, you'll be entertained.