The Beez to give Murrah Hall crowd a buzz

The Beez are stranded in Australia - and loving it!
Deta C. Rayner (accordion and vocals) and Rob Rayner (guitar and vocals) unwittingly missed the last plane out of Sydney and will be presenting a yodellin', thigh slappin', lederhosen wettin' fest featuring the beatific beats of their Bavarian boombox.
You'll thrill to comic classics from the likes of Rammstein and Bonnie Tyler; you'll tear off that dirndl and shake a Teutonic tailfeather when you catch a glimpse of Nena's 99 Red Balloons; you'll swoon to Marlene Dietrich's Lili Marlene; you'll jive to Germafied Oz Rock classics from Oils to Icehouse but, most of all, you'll be entertained.
The Beez' 2020 Australian tour was rudely interrupted, so they are here to make amends with an evening of dancefloor-compatible Deutsche derring-do, featuring Deta's fabulous "Brunhilde Bass" accordion.
Melded with Rob's custom Hfner "Blitzkrieg" guitar, it's an irresistible rockin' polka machine held together by the marching rhythms of a loop machine by the name of Wolfgang Amadeus and, of course, gorgeous harmonies and cabaret sensibilties.
Deta and Rob both hail from Berlin. Their band The Beez performs around 120 shows a year throughout Europe and Australia.
They've appeared on ABC TV's Spicks and Specks and at just about every folk festival you care to think of.
Favourites of the Cobargo Folk Festival, The Beez will be performing at the Murrah Hall, this Sunday, April 2.
Gates open 1.30pm with music from 2pm. Tickets via www.southcoasttickets.com.au/events/the-beez-murrah-hall/
