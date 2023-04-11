Prominent businessman Justin Hemmes shares his vision for not just Narooma but also surrounding towns.
He is on a mission to develop top notch accommodation and eating venues that will build on Narooma's other drawcards including the Oyster Festival, new mountain bike trails, fishing and beautiful scenery.
He hopes the facilities in Narooma will spill over into Bermagui, Tilba and Tathra.
"Honorbread in Bermagui is probably some of the best bread in the country," Mr Hemmes said.
"Having facilities like that really enhances a region and the more we invest and people like Honorbread do, the more it encourages others to do great things."
Meanwhile, the new owners of the Discovery caravan park south of Narooma have done a "fantastic job"".
"It is the improvement of facilities like those that make a difference and once you get momentum it has a long-lasting effect," he said.
It is incumbent on local businesses to spread the word about the exceptional facilities the region has to offer.
Mr Hemmes does so through his Merivale group of businesses and website and also works closely with Destination NSW to promote Narooma and the region.
He flies lifestyle and travel journalists down to Narooma for the oyster festival, "entertains them and shows them around", adding "it is important to grow projects such as the oyster festival and have ongoing support for them".
He said a lot of people, particularly younger ones, travel to Narooma to eat at Queen Chow and Quarterdeck. They stay overnight and visit Bermagui, Tathra and Tilba.
"If you give them reason to come, they will come," Mr Hemmes said.
His Merivale business empire now extends from Byron Bay to Narooma, Melbourne and Lorne and of course Sydney where it all began.
Like every business Merivale is struggling to find accommodation for staff and resorted to renting a beautiful old hotel with 39 rooms for its staff in Lorne.
Merivale's solutions to the accommodation shortage include looking for properties that can be rezoned or repurposed for "communal housing".
It would also be helpful if holidays homes were made available to rent.
Mr Hemmes said he is more excited about business than he has ever been because of the talent surrounding him and people involved at the grass roots.
"The more talent I attract, the more businesses I want to create around those people."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
