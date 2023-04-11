Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Justin Hemmes: people visiting Narooma visit Tathra, Bermagui too

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated April 12 2023 - 10:14am, first published 9:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justin Hemmes works closely with Destination NSW to promote Narooma and the region. Picture supplied
Justin Hemmes works closely with Destination NSW to promote Narooma and the region. Picture supplied

Prominent businessman Justin Hemmes shares his vision for not just Narooma but also surrounding towns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.