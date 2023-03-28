Bega District News
Mogareeka man found guilty of cannabis supply following alleged home invasion, theft

Sam Armes
By Sam Armes
Updated March 28 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:40am
A Mogareeka man who allegedly had his house broken into and his partner tied up by three men has been convicted and fined for possession of over two kilograms of cannabis.

