Mogareeka man found guilty of cannabis supply following alleged home invasion, theft

A Mogareeka man who allegedly had his house broken into and his partner tied up by three men has been convicted and fined for possession of over two kilograms of cannabis.
Stephen Douglas Jauncey, now of Angledale, faced Bega Local Court on Tuesday, March 21, initially maintaining a not guilty plea to a charge of supplying an indicatable amount of the prohibited drug.
Documents tendered to the court noted that Mr Jauncey's residence had been fitted with CCTV cameras, which showed men involved in the alleged August 2022 break and enter leaving with two black barrels.
The documents also noted that jewellery, money and car keys were allegedly stolen.
The court heard that after conducting search warrants, the barrels were located under the bed of one of the accused men, allegedly containing 2340 grams of cannabis weighed out of its packaging.
Several months after the break and enter, on November 22, 2022, Mr Jauncey was contacted by local police about property allegedly taken from his address, before he was called in for a statement another three months later in February of 2023.
Both Senior Constable Taylor and Senior Constable Oxenbridge (via assisted video link) appeared as witnesses and were questioned on their interactions with Mr Jauncey, who claimed he "participated in the interview because I was under the belief that the three people would get off their home invasion charges if I didn't".
The prosecution maintained that Mr Jauncey had taken the interview voluntarily, and he was cautioned nine times during the process.
Magistrate Doug Dick ultimately found that Mr Jauncey "was in effect given the option to decide" on participating in the questioning and "made a reasoned decision" and "given the opportunity to weigh up his options".
Magistrate Dick ruled the video evidence admissible, with documents tendered to the court stating Mr Jauncey had admitted ownership of the barrels during the interview.
In light of that ruling, Mr Jauncey changed his plea to guilty on a charge of supplying a prohibited drug greater than an indictable quantity and less than commercial quantity.
Magistrate Dick showed sympathy for Mr Jauncey and his partner, and said "their lives had been shattered" by the alleged break and enter.
However, Mr Jauncey was convicted and fined $1000, with a two year community corrections order imposed.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
