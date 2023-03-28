Merimbula Eden Liberals say it will be a long road back, as they list issues they want fixed

Liberals are pointing to a multitude of issues, some of them going back to the Scott Morrison era, as contributing to their substantial losses at the NSW state election.
The Liberal brand has taken a huge hammering, but Bega Valley Liberals are not short of issues they believe need to be addressed.
President of the Merimbula Eden Liberals Scott Kennedy said there were a lot of factors involved but the 12 years of Liberal state government was a big one.
"But all politics is local and local factors make a difference," he said.
"The timing of the rate increase was probably not the best. Russell [Fitzpatrick, the Liberal candidate in the seat of Bega] was tied to something that was not of his making; it started several years ago but politically it was a millstone."
Labor used the potential rate increase in its social media campaign against the Liberals and Mr Kennedy said it was brought up in discussions further north in the electorate.
The Bega electorate was held by Liberal Andrew Constance for 18 years. His resignation triggered a by-election in February 2022 which was won by Labor's Michael Holland.
The area, particularly around Tura Beach, has always been considered Liberal heartland but even there, polling on the day showed a much closer race than expected.
While Mr Kennedy originally thought pre-poll figures, particularly for Merimbula, would improve the Liberals' standing, two candidate preferred counting showed Labor and Liberals running neck and neck at the Twyford Hall pre-poll venue.
"It's worse than I had anticipated," Mr Kennedy said.
He said there was work to do on the Liberal brand, and issues behind the scenes that have been a cause of frustration with branch members. One of those was around announcing candidates.
"You can't get a candidate into the field early enough. Russell's timing was better than some in the past but I would have liked to have seen Russell announced earlier."
He said it was important to be out there, talking, being seen and letting people have their say.
He thinks the Scott Morrison effect had more of an influence in 2022 but points to the popularity of federal member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain saying that probably helped to underpin Michael Holland's vote.
Scandals within the NSW Liberals didn't help either.
"Barilaro was a drag on us, on the margins," Mr Kennedy said.
A senior local Liberal who did not wish to be named agreed the 12 years in government played against them but listed other factors.
"It was very noticable the majority of people pre-polling wouldn't take how to vote cards from either party, particularly among younger voters. We didn't connect with younger and women voters," the senior Liberal said.
"Cost of living was a dominant issue and getting a house; the rates rise was a sleeping issue.
"There was a hangover from the Morrison effect. The Liberal brand took a hell of a beating last May and hasn't recovered and the Albanese government is still in its popular phase," the senior Liberal said.
"We should have referred to the previous years; the NSW budget is in better shape than Victoria but it got lost and the Liberals are to blame for infighting. There was paralysis by factions and that's got to stop."
Both Mr Kennedy and the senior Liberal believe there's work to be done on reforming the bureaucracy and stopping the infighting between factions.
"It's going to be a long road back but I'd like to see more emphasis on core Liberal values, and policies designed to attract younger voters to the party. We need to refresh and renew at a local level and we need timely pre-selections," the Liberal party member said.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
