What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for March 28 - April 3

Updated March 27 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:46pm
South Coast Gig Guide, March 28 - April 3

Friday March 31

Cherie Glanville's Stillwater Trio play smooth 70s & 80s grooves infused with jazz & blues at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5.30pm-8.30pm. $10 online bookings essential.

