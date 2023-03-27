South Coast Gig Guide, March 28 - April 3

Cherie Glanville's Stillwater Trio play smooth 70s & 80s grooves infused with jazz & blues at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5.30pm-8.30pm. $10 online bookings essential.
Richard Cooke at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5pm-8pm
Jasper Lay at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Live music at The Australasia, Eden. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Open Mic Night at The River Rock Café, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Richard Lawson at Main Bar, Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 7pm-10pm
Joe Driscoll at Tura Beach Country Club. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Joe Quennell at Tathra Beach Bowling Club, Tathra. 8pm-11pm
Live music at The Australasia, Eden. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Tyler Hauptberger at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Chango Tree at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 12.30pm-3.30pm
The Water Runners at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Howlin' Mitch at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake. 5pm-8pm
Mark Smith at Club Narooma, Narooma. 6pm-9pm
Live music at The Australasia, Eden. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Palace of Kye play folk, alt-country, blues & Americana at The Twyford, Merimbula. 7.30pm-10pm. Tickets $20 via Trybooking or $25 at the door.
Ben Francis at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8pm-11pm
Live music at The Australasia, Eden.6.30pm-9.30pm
Joe Driscoll at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Soul Stories at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Central Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Soul Tonic at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $20 online bookings essential.
The Beez at Murrah Hall, Murrah. 1.30pm-4pm. $30 via southcoasttickets.com.au. Kids free
i hear django presents Canada's Blue Moon Marquee at The Twyford, Merimbula. 2pm-5pm. Tickets $25 via Trybooking or $30 at the door.
Dust & Echoes at Club Narooma, Narooma. 3pm-6pm
The Water Runners at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Chris O'Connor at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 4pm-7pm
Live music at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Val Moogz at Cobargo Pub, Cobargo. 5pm-8pm
