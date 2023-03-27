Bega District News
Power loss to broadcast site takes out TV signal on Far South Coast

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated March 27 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 1:33pm
TV watchers were faced with blank screens for several hours on Sunday evening, March 26 after a circuit board tripped a power outage at the broadcast site at Bimmil Hill, Eden.

