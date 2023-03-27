Power loss to broadcast site takes out TV signal on Far South Coast

TV watchers were faced with blank screens for several hours on Sunday evening, March 26 after a circuit board tripped a power outage at the broadcast site at Bimmil Hill, Eden.
Residents who received their TV signals directly from Bimmil Hill - thoses in Eden and Nethercote - lost all terrestial stations including ABC, SBS and all commercial stations.
Further afield residents in Bega, parts of Merimbula and Pambula lost the signal for ABC and SBS stations but were still able to receive commercial stations. The Bimmil Hill site feeds into the Mumbulla broadcast site and then into other sites in the Bega Valley.
Broadcast engineer Ian Battersby who gets called on to repair or replace parts in the local network said a codec (which compresses/decompresses signals) blew up and as a result the main distribution board at Bimmil Hill tripped.
Power was out for about four hours and was restored after Mr Battersby used his computer to replace the codec function. The replacement codec which came from Canberra, arrived on Monday morning.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
