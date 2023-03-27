Bega District News
Bega Business House Relay taken out by Sapphire Waste Services

March 27 2023 - 3:00pm
Bendigo Bank Business House relay winners Sapphire Waste Services - Demi Brinkley, Levi, Sally and Nate Gowing. Picture supplied

Sapphire Waste Services have taken out the 2023 Bendigo Bank Business House Relay, remaining calm and composed in the final race at Bega War Memorial Swimming Pool.

