Sapphire Waste Services have taken out the 2023 Bendigo Bank Business House Relay, remaining calm and composed in the final race at Bega War Memorial Swimming Pool.
The event has been held annually for 40 years, raising crucial funds for the pool while also providing an opportunity for local businesses to get together in a fun and competitive environment.
This year's event was once again well attended despite some rainy weather, said organiser Zoe Philipzen, as local businesses battled it out for the top spot.
"We probably raised around $2000 for the night.
"With all our sponsors, a raffle, 100 club and the swimming club also running a cake stall with hot chocolates and a barbecue - it went really well," Ms Philipzen said.
And wet weather didn't deter competitors, with the competition narrowed down to five teams of four for the final relay.
"It rained a little bit but it doesn't matter because you get wet anyway.
"The water is 30 degrees so no-one cares about the rain, everyone was stoked," Ms Philipzen said.
St Patrick's Primary School, Bega High School, CrossFit Sapphire, Sapphire Waste Services and Tathra Sea Eagles Senior AFL battled it out in the final of the handicap relay, with slow and steady proving to be the winning method.
"Sapphire Waste Services touched last, but all the other four teams broke by going more than seven seconds faster than their previous time, so they got eliminated," Ms Philipzen said.
"Everyone gets too excited and I think three of the teams were 10 seconds over. Sapphire Waste Services were the most consistent."
The 33-metre sprints were also hotly contested across age groups while Jan Harris won the raffle and Trish Sly took out the 100 club.
The Elders $100 went to Sapphire Coast Anglican College horse academy, in what Ms Philipzen said was "a successful night in the pool".
