The University of Wollongong's Regional Innovation Summit for Entrepreneurs (RISE) will stop in at Bega this week with a two day showcase from experts to help those looking to grow their regional businesses, build connections and advance ideas.
Held at the Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre from March 29 to 31, the summit will bring together regional entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors and government in one place, in a push to create new jobs as part of The Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund (BLER).
The first panel of the summit will discuss the status and future of regional entrepreneurship, and feature:
Streams will follow throughout the first day of the summit, covering topics of getting investment, emerging trends in regional economies, getting customers and circularity with experts providing industry knowledge.
The summit dinner will feature the highly renowned Djinama Yilaga Choir, before day two will see participants join in on expert entrepreneurial discussions.
The conference will close at 11.30am on Friday, March 31.
UOW's business accelerator, iAccelerate, was awarded $999,570 from the Federal and NSW Governments' combined BLER to bring the program to ten bushfire-affected regions, including four Local Aboriginal Land Council areas.
BLER is part of the $4.5 billion bushfire support program for bushfire recovery, response and preparedness in NSW.
"This RISE program is really the genesis of the ecosystem to support regional entrepreneurs," said iAccelerate Director, Dr Tamantha Stutchbury.
"The RISE Summit will bring together diverse perspectives, foster collaboration and create a fertile environment for ideas and knowledge exchange - creating new opportunities in the regions.
Guests will get the opportunity to meet with and learn from angel and venture capital investors, talk to founders who successfully scaled and now trade nationally and internationally, and learn from First Nations entrepreneurs - in the early and growth stages of their businesses.
More information and tickets for the event can be found here.
Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
