Bega Civic Centre to host UOW Regional Innovation Summit

Sam Armes
Sam Armes
Updated March 27 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:00pm
RISE has delivered education programs to support the most promising entrepreneurs and business owners in bushfire-affected areas to create new jobs. Picture by Ben Smyth.

The University of Wollongong's Regional Innovation Summit for Entrepreneurs (RISE) will stop in at Bega this week with a two day showcase from experts to help those looking to grow their regional businesses, build connections and advance ideas.

Sam Armes

Sam Armes

Journalist

Journalist reporting for the Bega District News and surrounds. Reach out about potential stories at sam.armes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

