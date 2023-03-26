Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Watch
Nsw Election

Disappointment but no regrets as Liberal candidate for Bega Russell Fitzpatrick, concedes defeat

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated March 26 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Speaking on March 26, the day after the NSW state election, Liberal candidate for the seat of Bega Russell Fitizpatrick, who was unable to unseat Labor's Michael Holland, said while he was disappointed at the outcome, he wouldn't have done anything differently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.