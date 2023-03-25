With more than 18,500 votes already counted in the NSW seat of Bega, Labor's Michael Holland has a clear lead following Saturday's state election.
As at 8.30pm Saturday night, Dr Holland had received 44.98 per cent of first preference votes counted so far. That's in comparison to Liberal candidate Russell Fitzpatrick's 28.67 per cent of first preferences.
In the two candidate preferred count, Dr Holland was well in front, 64.52 per cent to 35.48 pre cent based on votes counted by 8.30pm.
Dr Holland was leading in many of the larger polling booths across the region, both in the north and south of the electorate.
As at 8pm, he was leading the progressive count from Batemans Bay High School 467 to 301; Moruya Public School 742 to 290; Bega High School 413 to 268; and Bermagui 244 to 85.
At Eden Marine High School, Mr Fitzpatrick had the lead 603 to 498, while in other booths in the Bega Valley Local Government Area, where Mr Fitzpatrick is currently the mayor, the count was neck and neck.
At a function with Labor supporters at the Moruya Bowling Club, Dr Holland arrived to cheers as "the MP for Bega".
Across the Bega electorate, 51 per cent of eligible voters had cast their ballot even before election day, the highest pre-poll rate in the state.
The count will continue through to 10.30pm, then resume on Monday morning.
The Legislative Assembly District of Bega holds 58,444 electors and occupies an area of 9774 square kilometres.
It incorporates the entirety of the Eurobodalla and Bega Valley Local Government Areas.
Dr Holland won a by-election in 2022, following the resignation of Andrew Constance, who had held the seat for the Liberal Party since 2003.
More to come
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
