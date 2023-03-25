Bega District News
Nsw Election
NSW state election results: Labor, Michael Holland claims victory in Bega

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated March 25 2023 - 8:47pm, first published 8:30pm
With more than 18,500 votes already counted in the NSW seat of Bega, Labor's Michael Holland has a clear lead following Saturday's state election.

