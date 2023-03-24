Where to get your Democracy Sausage on election day in Bega

Election day is on this Saturday, March 25 with important questions to be answered.
Tomato or barbecue sauce? Onion or no onion? How many cupcakes would you like?
We've done a quick ring around to various school P&C committees and Lions Clubs to see which booths will have tasty snacks available for those casting their votes in the NSW election.
Search the map below for several election day barbecues and cake stalls we've been able to confirm ahead of Saturday, March 25.
If you know of any more taking place, please send details to me at ben.smyth@begadistrictnews.com.au or text me on 0477 321 941.
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
