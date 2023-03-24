Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Nsw Election

Where to get your Democracy Sausage on election day in Bega

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated March 24 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Your vote matters - tomato or barbecue sauce? Brittany Fogg at Pambula Public School during the 2022 federal election. Picture by Ben Smyth

Election day is on this Saturday, March 25 with important questions to be answered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.