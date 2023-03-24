Knights rookie Dylan Lucas felt like the "carrot" of making his NRL debut had "dangled there for a little while" but injuries likely curtailed his chances of breaking through in recent years.
But after a full pre-season, and with a host of first-grade regulars sidelined, the 22-year-old finally got his chance in Newcastle's 36-20 loss to the Dolphins.
"This is something I've dreamt of since I was a kid. For it to come true, I'm just so grateful," Lucas told the Newcastle Herald after Friday night's game.
A Wiradjuri man who hails from Bega but spent most of his childhood at Albion Park in the Illawarra, Lucas joined the Knights in 2019 to play in the club's under-20s side.
Like other lower-grade players, he had a couple of disrupted years due to COVID - at one point linking with South Newcastle in the local competition just to get some game time - but he also suffered a few injury setbacks.
Through it all, however, Lucas impressed Knights officials with his dedication to training and for well over a year now has been earmarked as a likely debutant.
"The carrot was dangled there for a little while, and a few injuries didn't go my way but we're here now and I wouldn't change it for the world," he said.
"I didn't think it would come this soon [this season] but I knew if I went out and did my job in [NSW] Cup, and just do what I can do on the footy field, the rest would take care of itself."
One of eight children, Lucas had a huge contingent of family and friends at McDonald Jones Stadium.
"It was a very special moment for me, and not only me but my family," he said.
"I had 65 people there in one of the bays, so it was a very special experience and one I'll cherish forever.
"Some come from all the way down at Bega, just south of Wollongong and then all my mates from Newcastle as well. One of my dad's mates flew over from Perth too."
With such a big family, Lucas made plenty of calls last week after being told by Knights coach Adam O'Brien he would be making his debut.
The rookie was virtually speechless when O'Brien called him into his office.
"I just walked in the door, and I sort of had a little inkling, and he looked at me and said: 'You're in this week mate. You've earned this'," Lucas recalled.
"I couldn't speak much. Luckily he was doing all the talking, I was a little bit choked up.
"I called dad first, and he was quite emotional. I rang mum and I did the rounds from there - my step-mum, mum's husband, nans, pops, uncles and aunties."
Lucas' dad Aaron, his step-mum and two of his brothers were on hand at Newcastle's training base last Thursday to present him his debut jersey.
He was just as choked up that day expressing what the opportunity meant to him.
"It was a very emotional week for myself," Lucas said.
"Especially when dad come in and did my jersey.
"That one was pretty special and something I'll hold close to my heart forever. He just reiterated the journey that I've been on. He just said he was proud of me."
One of three debutants alongside Thomas Cant and Ryan Rivett on the bench, Lucas had to wait until the second half to come on for the final 29 minutes, making 22 tackles.
He played back-row, an unfamiliar position but one he hopes can enhance his chances.
"I did a bit there in pre-season and I suppose I'm not getting any smaller, so if I can play centre or back-row it's only going to help," he said.
As for a start again next week?
"I'd love nothing more than to be able to play with the boys again, I loved every minute of it," he said.
"This club; they've shown faith in me with my injuries and all the rest.
"There's nowhere else I'd rather be.
"I love this club and I hope I get to stay here forever."
A citation by the Match Review Committee was the lone sour note.
Lucas has accepted the penalty for a grade one crusher tackle following Friday night's match against the Dolphins.
The charge occurred on Dolphins centre - and another Bega Valley product - Euan Aitken.
The 22-year-old has entered an early guilty plea facing a fine of $1500. He won't serve any match suspension though.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
