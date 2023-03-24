Running the election day gauntlet

You know the routine. Election days rolls around and you have to duck and weave the masses of diehard supporters trying to unload their preferred how-to-vote cards on you.
It's akin to running the gauntlet.
Every election day for me is simple, get in do my civic duty and leave with a sausage sandwich and maybe a bundle of comedically named cupcakes from the nearest friendly P&C cake stall.
The side-quest of that being to go home without an added pile of recycling.
I'll share a mildly amusing anecdote of how I snubbed Australia's now Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
I grew up on the Far South Coast and lived in Merimbula when it came to a prominent by-election in July 2020 following the retirement through illness of its federal MP Mike Kelly.
Most Aussies would have seen the TV footage of Scott Morrison being snubbed for handshakes during an unscripted stop to Cobargo following the Black Summer bushfires a few months earlier.
As a member of the media the irony isn't lost on me, but the media circus was in full swing with camera crews from nearly a half-dozen prime time channels outside the polling booths
When I showed up to the local primary school to cast my ballot I was determined to avoid them. So when a dainty mitt politely extended from the scrum to shake my hand I rather rudely waved it away.
I looked back and with some embarrassment realised I had snubbed Albo. I went home dreading seeing my grizzled election day appearance branded all over prime time news in a juxtaposition of the same snubbing Scomo had earlier.
To my relief it never came about, the cameras must have missed it.
I still dread having to run the gauntlet, but at least the democracy sausages are back on the barbecue.
- Jacob McMaster, ACM deputy editor
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
