Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Schools

Narooma High School robotics team must raise $60000 in 3 weeks

MW
By Marion Williams
March 24 2023 - 10:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some members of Narooma High School's robotics team: Kye Potter wearing the team's eagle mascot costume, with Harrison McKee and Lincoln McLeod-Scott. Picture by Marion Williams

Narooma High School's robotics team won a major regional competition and will compete against 600 teams in the world championships in Houston in April if it can raise funds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.